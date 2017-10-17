Rumour: Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal to headline Survivor Series PPV

New Delhi, Oct 17: Brock Lesnar was supposed to be absent from WWE programming for the rest of the year 2017. He defended his title successfully at the No Mercy PPV and went on to a hiatus that was expected to continue until the beginning of 2018.

This is due to his already over-booked WWE schedule in this year in comparison to the previous years.

However, the updates event listing suggest that he will be back from the hiatus, sooner. The beast incarnate has been advertised to appear on the post-TLC PPV episode of Monday Night Raw from where the buildup for Survivor Series PPV will begin. Also, the go-home episode for the PPV is also advertising his presence.

This indicates that the reigning Universal Champion will be a part of the last dual brand PPV of this year hosted by the WWE. Previously, John Cena was expected to feature in the main event spotlight for this event. But, now the champion himself has replaced the franchise player of the company in this place.



So, quite rightfully, the reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter have suggested that Brock Lesnar will be part of a marquee match on that PPV night. The veteran also hinted his opponent for that match which is quite interesting.

As per the source, Jinder Mahal is going to be Lesnar’s opponent for the show to be hosted on November 19th in Houston, Texas. This is that one night of the year where two brands, Raw and Smackdown Live go head-to-head to reign supreme over each other. So, from that perspective, this match seems inevitable.

Needless to say, that this champion vs. champion bout will be the main event of the Survivor Series PPV, this year. It will be a non-title affair as no one’s title will be put on the line.

Jinder Mahal has been given a huge momentum by his side for the past few months. He has defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via a clean pin on two different occasions. The reason behind the same seems understandable now since he might get to compete in a dream bout against none other than the beast incarnate.