Rumour: Champions from WWE Raw and Smackdown to miss Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, January 8: The Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live women's champions are set to miss the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match later this month, according to cagesideseats.com.

To hype up this year’s edition of the Royal Rumble PPV, WWE announced the first-ever all women’s Royal Rumble match, last month. So, there will be two over-the-top-rope battle royals on January 28th with the winner set to receive a shot at the title at the biggest event of the year, Wrestlemania.

The rules for the women’s match was declared during last week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. In order to demolish the barrier between male & female division, the company confirmed that they will arrange 30 female superstars just like the original Rumble match and wiped out the idea of holding a shorter version for the women.

However, we need to remember that WWE will have to borrow at least 7 to 8 female superstars from the past and the NXT division to fill up the card. There are 22 superstars on the current roster in both Raw and Smackdown combine. We need to remember that this count also includes the potential challengers for the women’s championship matches at Royal Rumble as well.

Hence, the speculation right now is that the respective champions from both the brands might not defend their titles at the first dual-brand PPV of 2018.

The reports from cagesideseats.com also supported the fact stating that all the women excluding the title-holders will be involved in the first-ever Rumble match. Hence, no title match will take place.

Check out the quotes from the source,

“The Observer notes the Raw and SmackDown women’s champions may not be wrestling at Royal Rumble due to every woman needing to be in the Rumble match. The obvious speculation is they will sit ringside for the match.”

In recent times, Asuka had a pinfall win over the Raw women’s champion, Alexa Bliss that entitles her to a title shot. On Smackdown, Ruby Riott claimed a pinfall victory over the champion, Charlotte Flair to earn the same opportunity.

However, both the superstars have already declared their entries to the Royal Rumble match and it is unlikely that they will withdraw their names from the Rumble. So, both Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will have to sit out on a historic evening.

We expect to learn more on this situation on this week’s Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live.