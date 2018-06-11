Rumour: CM Punk had his last MMA match at UFC 225

We wanted him to capitalize on the next chance given against Mike Jackson. But he lost once again in a disastrous fashion. This time though he was able to continue the fight for three rounds. But the MMA fanatic was not impressed by his fighting skills. So we can consider this being his last ever MMA fight in UFC.

The former WWE Champion entered the world of MMA sports after leaving WWE four years ago. The bad blood between CM Punk and WWE was so high that he denied keeping relationships with any of the WWE employees. A golden opportunity came towards him in the form of MMA. What he did not understand that the Octagon is a totally different thing than that of a scripted wrestling.

So UFC President took straight shots towards him after the fight. In a press conference, he confirmed that CM Punk should consider UFC 225 to be his last outing under their banner. His modesty was the sole reason that he received the second chance. But one can’t get an irrelevant spotlight in the biggest MMA promotion of the world.



These were his comments, (courtesy stillreatous.com)

“No, it should be a wrap. The guy is 39 years old. I love the guy and he’s the nicest guy in the world. We gave him two shots and he had a lot of heart tonight but I think he should call it a wrap.”

Dana also spilt out the truth about keeping CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson bout on the main card of UFC 225. Fighting skill of Punk was so horrible that the owner even blamed Jackson to let continue the fight for a longer span of time. Some of them even joked about Jackson getting paid extra for taking the bout to the third round. So White blasted Jackson with some strong words,

“I got the sense that he’s a complete f**king idiot, and I couldn’t wait for that fight to end, and I regretted not putting that fight on Fight Pass. That’s how I felt about that fight.”

With that being said we can say that this is the last that we have seen the last of CM Punk in either UFC or a pro-wrestling industry. He already bade goodbye to wrestling world turning his back on the fans. Chances are also less that he can ever compete in MMA, too. So the fans can least expect to see him in a fight be it real or scripted.