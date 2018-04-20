Rumour: Daniel Bryan to win WWE Greatest Royal Rumble match

All the prime names from both WWE Raw and Smackdown Live will compete in this once-in-lifetime-matchup. Adding to the Greatest Royal Rumble match, seven title matches have also been announced for this event

The titles that will be defended on that night are the Cruiserweight Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, Raw Tag Team Championships, SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Universal Championship and, the WWE Championship.

Stars like John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, The New Day, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, Shinsuke Nakamura and more will compete in the Greatest Royal Rumble match. Plus, The Undertaker is also slated for a unique match which makes it a must-watch for the fans. It is expected that the WWE Network will show the event live.

Saudi Arabia will host the "Greatest Royal Rumble" at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday, April 27! https://t.co/dRp66KLiKQ — WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2018

As Daniel Bryan was medically cleared to compete in matches, it is confirmed that WWE will include him in this biggest Rumble match, ever. This should turn out to be the biggest attraction of the night in Saudi. Fans are over-excited after hearing that he is the favorite to win the match, as well.

As per reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the leader of the YES movement has the biggest chance to win this contest and this will make the crowd happy to get over the fact that Daniel Bryan has never won a Royal Rumble match before. Check out the updates from SportsKeeda.com, regarding this,

“Meltzer also weighed in on Bryan being one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble Match which took place in January of this year. Meltzer noted that the betting odds led to rumors of WWE clearing Bryan to make his in-ring return, however, there is no truth to said rumors as they had nothing to do with people being aware of him wrestling again.”

During promotion for the event, the former Smackdown general manager expressed his desire to participate in the Greatest Royal Rumble. According to him, there’s potential that this should turn out to be historically more significant than WrestleMania. Later, an official update was provided that he would be included in the mix.