Rumour: Dean Ambrose and Jason Jordan to return on WWE Raw

Recently, the rumour mill has provided multiple positive updates on their return. But unfortunately, it got pushed back on every single occasion. With Summerslam fast approaching us, the anticipation is really high and with a couple of surprise comebacks it can make the stakes even higher for the show.

Bryan Alvarez discussed about the return of these two WWE Raw superstars on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and revealed a surprising info. He also spoke about the capacity of their inclusion on the main roster. Apparently, Dean Ambrose and Jason Jordan are ready to return as face superstars, as per the source.

This came as a totally contradict report from earlier suggestions which informed that the pair are in-line to get a heel-turn. Alvarez stated that WWE will take the easiest route to bring them back. Jordan will get along with his former team-mate with whom he won the tag team championship.

On the other hand, Ambrose will return to reform the two-thirds of Shield faction. Check out the updates from the source, (transcription by SportsKeeda.com)

“The last I heard was it was gonna be (Jason) Jordan and (Chad) Gable again—and, (Seth) Rollins and (Dean) Ambrose as the teams—not Rollins and Jason Jordan.”

Previous updates suggest that the Lunatic Fringe will return by turning on his partner, Seth Rollins. This would mark the much-anticipated heel turn for him. But the current situation on WWE Raw demands a partner for the former Intercontinental Champion as he is getting beaten up by Ziggler and McIntyre on a regular basis.

It is quite likely that Ambrose will join him and make the two heels retreat. The same can be said for Jason Jordan too as his former partner, Chad Gable is clueless on the show. Only a comeback from Jordan and reunion of American Alpha will make these two relevant on the roster. We hope to see this happening soon on Monday Night Raw, could happen even this week.