Rumour: Dean Ambrose returning to WWE as Jon Moxley

By Raja
Dean Ambroses alter ego, Jon Moxley (own image)

Bengaluru, May 9: Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose has been able to keep himself in pro-wrestling headlines due to a recent vignette that brought back the Jon Moxley persona. For those who are not aware of this character, Moxley used to be a hardcore legend around the independent scene before joining the WWE with a different name.

Now that he is gone from the biggest pro-wrestling banner, he is free to go back playing the previous character who used to commit unhinged things. You can check out the video that went viral on the social media indicating that Jon Moxley was waiting to be unleashed. It's just a matter of time that he starts performing around the independent scene.

However, there's a big twist in the story that may make the fans of Dean Ambrose happy. Apparently, this might just be a 'gearing up' process for the 'Lunatic Fringe' who will still be WWE-bound in the fall of 2019. This time around, he will be resurfacing as the Jon Moxley character as per the reports from Slice Wrestling.

The hardcore persona will start preparing for the second WWE stint of his career in a new avatar as hinted by the source,

"Dean Ambrose AKA Jon Moxley will begin appearing on Indie shows. WWE helped Moxley with the cinematic “Jail Break” video package and the current plan is for him to take a hiatus from WWE and return to WWE as Jon Moxley."

The reliable source supported the ongoing rumours that it was actually WWE who was behind this charismatic video which has brought back Jon Moxley to the pro-wrestling circuit. This is a smart process to garner attention from the fans after his WWE career became extremely stale as compared to his Shield brethren who became PPV headliners.

As reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cagesideseats.com), Dean Ambrose left the company on a positive note leaving the door for return wide open. Furthermore, Vince McMahon was himself quite positive on this particular departure and did not hesitate to give him a farewell treat with a WWE Network special, The Shield's Final Chapter.

McMahon always tried to keep him onboard by throwing a lot of money towards him. But the once Undisputed WWE Champion kept his dignity alive by letting all those big paychecks go. But WWE officials still have high hopes to bring back WWE Universe's favorite 'Lunatic Fringe' by the end of 2019.

After all, a talent like him deserves a much bigger platform to showcase his hardcore skills to the world as Jon Moxley.

    Read more about: wwe wwe raw sports
    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 14:09 [IST]
