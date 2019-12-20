Rumour: Edge signs new contract with WWE for in-ring return?

PWInsider.com noted in their latest report that they have heard Edge inked a new contract with the WWE. The speculation is that the Rated R Superstar will be returning to the ring before WrestleMania 36 via a storyline angle.

Back in 2011, the 11-time world champion was barred from competition 'forever’ after a neck concussion ruled him out of action and it was specifically noted that a bad bump can cause a paralyzed situation for him. WWE follows a strict protocol when it comes to such medical conditions and they immediately added Edge to the alumni list and thereby inducted him to the Hall of Fame.

Eight years later, in this year’s SummerSlam, Edge showed up in WWE in his hometown of Toronto to deliver a Spear on Elias that was the first time he was physical inside the ring after retirement. Since then, rumours started doing the round that WWE may have moved from their stance of not allowing him to wrestle ever again.

According to the latest updates, it looks like one of the greatest performers in the history of Wrestlemania will be home as the next edition approaches us. The source also predicted that 2019 Royal Rumble match is the most likely place where he could show up in a surprising capacity, (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

“We’ve heard that Edge signed a new deal with WWE that has a pretty nice upside. My gut feeling is we’ll see Edge in the Royal Rumble as a surprise (as that seems like the perfect place to make a big splash with a return for Wrestlemania season) and possibly even see him do a few matches on major events.”

Earlier updates from Brad Shepard have already indicated that WWE would like to have Edge around for WrestleMania 36. He is in an internal “wish list” for the WWE officials along with CM Punk who could return to make the Road to Wrestlemania, eventful.

In an update to my report on #WWE’s Road to WrestleMania wishlist, another person they hope to get is Edge.



His name is beginning to pop up now at HQ.



If he were to be cleared (in time), I’m told there’s a real chance he wrestles again - possibly at the next Saudi show or WM. — Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com (@TheBradShepard) 17 December 2019

In addition to this, Edge was also recently seen in Pittsburgh for a “WWE business” purpose. As Pittsburgh is the same city where Dr. Joseph Maroon (head of WWE’s Medical) is located at, it was believed that he visited the medical facility to receive the all clear for his potential return.

Well, if Edge has medically been cleared then it would be a pleasure for the fans to see the veteran back in action. Daniel Bryan is an example for a Superstar who was able to come back from a similar condition and that still keeps the hope alive for the Master Manipulator as we look forward to kicking things off in 2020 with a bang.