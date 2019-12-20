English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rumour: Edge signs new contract with WWE for in-ring return?

By Raja
Edge (image courtesy WWE.com)
Edge (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, December 20: Pro-Wrestling world is filled with uncertainties for which you have to expect the unexpected. That leads us to this uncanny situation which can eventually help a bonafide first-ballot Hall of Famer to make an in-ring comeback which could delight the WWE Universe. Edge has reportedly signed a new deal with the WWE to make a return inside the squared circle, again.

PWInsider.com noted in their latest report that they have heard Edge inked a new contract with the WWE. The speculation is that the Rated R Superstar will be returning to the ring before WrestleMania 36 via a storyline angle.

Back in 2011, the 11-time world champion was barred from competition 'forever’ after a neck concussion ruled him out of action and it was specifically noted that a bad bump can cause a paralyzed situation for him. WWE follows a strict protocol when it comes to such medical conditions and they immediately added Edge to the alumni list and thereby inducted him to the Hall of Fame.

Eight years later, in this year’s SummerSlam, Edge showed up in WWE in his hometown of Toronto to deliver a Spear on Elias that was the first time he was physical inside the ring after retirement. Since then, rumours started doing the round that WWE may have moved from their stance of not allowing him to wrestle ever again.

According to the latest updates, it looks like one of the greatest performers in the history of Wrestlemania will be home as the next edition approaches us. The source also predicted that 2019 Royal Rumble match is the most likely place where he could show up in a surprising capacity, (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

“We’ve heard that Edge signed a new deal with WWE that has a pretty nice upside. My gut feeling is we’ll see Edge in the Royal Rumble as a surprise (as that seems like the perfect place to make a big splash with a return for Wrestlemania season) and possibly even see him do a few matches on major events.”

Earlier updates from Brad Shepard have already indicated that WWE would like to have Edge around for WrestleMania 36. He is in an internal “wish list” for the WWE officials along with CM Punk who could return to make the Road to Wrestlemania, eventful.

In addition to this, Edge was also recently seen in Pittsburgh for a “WWE business” purpose. As Pittsburgh is the same city where Dr. Joseph Maroon (head of WWE’s Medical) is located at, it was believed that he visited the medical facility to receive the all clear for his potential return.

Well, if Edge has medically been cleared then it would be a pleasure for the fans to see the veteran back in action. Daniel Bryan is an example for a Superstar who was able to come back from a similar condition and that still keeps the hope alive for the Master Manipulator as we look forward to kicking things off in 2020 with a bang.

More EDGE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Gopichand says time to buck up
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: edge wwe wrestlemania wwe raw
Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 12:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue