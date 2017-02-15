Rumour: Eva Marie might have left WWE

Just when it was thought that her career will soar high on the 'land of opportunity', she was taken off from WWE television.

The reason behind the same was due to WWE wellness policy violation for the first time. She was expected to be back on WWE television, soon after the suspension was over but instead, she focused on doing more films and commercial shoots as to establish herself more as an actress.

Recently, a Reddit-user hey333 noted that Eva Marie might be out of her WWE contract since she has removed the “WWE Superstar" written in her bio.

Here is a screenshot of her Twitter profile:

Furthermore, she stopped following the official twitter account of WWE, as well. Check out a screenshot of her account where Eva has literally removed each mention of the WWE.

This might be due to over a small rift between her and WWE after she was much upset with WWE handing her the suspension which according to her was totally uncalled for.

She and her husband, Jonathon Coyle posted on their social media account against this.

New @nemfashionstore arrivals just dropped 😍✨💃🏻 click link in Bio 👆 pic.twitter.com/gVMznFA5Wu — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) January 25, 2017

WWE, however, were always high on this model cum Diva and wanted to use the heat from the fans against her to give her fame.

Since there were many complaints about her in-ring ability, WWE even planned her to use in a manager role upon return, some day.

But, we are yet to spot her on WWE TV and she is busy doing her outside WWE commitments.

Natalie Eva Marie is nowadays wrapping up her schedule for the 'Inconceivable' movie starring Nicolas Cage which will hit the theaters in 2017.

WWE has not officially given any update whether the 'Total Divas' star is run out of contract or not.

OneIndia News