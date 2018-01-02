Rumour: Former champion to return to action on WWE Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, January 2: The next episode of Smackdown Live is going to be the first one for the year 2018, so, it’s evident that there will be some sort of special things in-store in this edition to make things memorable. According to the recent ongoing in WWE house shows, it is speculated that a former champion is about to make her return on the show, tonight.

The superstar concerned is Becky Lynch who is unarguably one of the most popular female superstars in the current locker room. She was seen last on the blue brand more than one month ago. In the post-Survivor Series episode of the show, we saw the debut of three NXT superstars who targeted the former champion.

Becky Lynch fell victim to a three-on-one attack on that night at the hands of The Riott Squad featuring Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan. She tried to backfire but the efforts fell short as the number games caught up with her.

But, as spotted on the recent house shows conducted by Smackdown Live, she was back onboard. The inaugural Smackdown women’s champion returned to in-ring action in a live event in Detroit, Michigan. Following this working schedule, it’s only a matter of time that she will be back on live TV and hopefully, tonight she will be back on the hottest show of Tuesday Night.



just wait until my friend @BeckyLynchWWE returns! The numbers will be even & you won't be able to stand the #royalglowfire https://t.co/mBJg01iOco — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 27, 2017

I won’t make it to the royal rumble. I will make the royal rumble. https://t.co/vTD5StgC7T — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 26, 2017

With the first-ever Royal Rumble match approaching towards us, it’s evident that WWE would like to fill it up with several female names. So, there’s no way that Becky Lynch will sit out on this auspicious occasion. Going by her social media account, the return is imminent.