Rumour: Former superstars set for WWE return

Bengaluru, January 5: Two former athletes are set to return to the WWE soon, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

With the Wrestlemania season close, it's that time of the year when we expect a plethora of names to make surprise appearances on WWE and recent speculations suggest that former world champions from Impact Wrestling promotion will head to its former employer, again.

The brand rival of the WWE is in a very bad shape with poor management and financial condition since the year 2016 which frustrated big names of 2017, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Drew McIntyre, Mike and Maria Kanellis, Bobby Roode to join WWE during last year’s Wrestlemania 33.

The promotion in an attempt to overcome the crisis tied-up with GFW promotion which failed badly and the two companies parted ways just days after starting the joint venture. So, a similar situation might occur during the 34th edition of Wrestlemania and some sources suggest big names from Impact are WWE-bound.

Meltzer states that, two former Impact World Champions' Bobby Lashley and EC3 (Ethan Carter III) contract will be up for grabs in the month of May and the bitter rivals are not likely to renew their contracts. Hence, the veteran wrestling journalist indicated that at least one of them will be joining the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world, for sure.

EC3, the former franchise player of Impact is likely to be approached to renegotiate the contract but he is said to be not interested to perform under their banner anymore. Hence, his arrival in the WWE is almost confirmed.

In case you didn’t know, both, Bobby Lashley and EC3 are former WWE superstars. Lashley was a famous name in the roster during the last decade where he won multiple championships except for the prime WWE title. While, EC3 is a product of the NXT contest from a few years back. He was not given a proper main roster role and thats the reason he decided to leave the WWE.