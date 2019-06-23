Rumour: Former WWE Champion to return as guest referee at Stomping Grounds

The potential main event of Stomping Grounds will witness the Universal Championship on the line where Seth Rollins defends against Baron Corbin in a rematch from Super ShowDown. Now it's no secret that the challenger is the most hated person of the roster and even the audience are least interested in it.

This is the reason WWE announced there will be a special guest referee whose name is yet to be revealed. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that the creative team has intentionally done that in an attempt to get the fans invested in the storyline. Plus, WWE is indeed planning something huge around this capacity to make the match a success.

Meltzer did not reveal the potential name who could become the special guest referee for the marquee match at Stomping Grounds. But Reddit user SquaredCircle did throw a name. As per him, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt would stun the world by showing up and end up officiating the match.

WWE fans have been waiting for Wyatt's in-ring comeback for a long time who's been entertaining us with critically acclaimed Firefly Funhouse segments ever since Wrestlemania 35 passed by. This raised the anticipation high for the former leader of the Wyatt flock. With the audience backing him up, his presence is likely to save the main event of Stomping Grounds.

In case you have doubts about the source, we want to let you know that it's the same Reddit user who disclosed how Bayley would cash-in Money in the Bank to ruin Charlotte's title win at Money in the Bank. Here is what he had to say about things that could play out at Stomping Grounds,

"So, as always, feel free to not believe this if you want. However, one of the main names I’ve heard being considered for the referee spot this Sunday is Bray Wyatt.

"The main idea is that it will ultimately play off of the Hurt/Heal gloves. The thought being thrown around right now is that he will “listen” to the heal side of things and make the count for Seth, but then hear the hurt side and attack him post-match."