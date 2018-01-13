Rumour: Huge main event waiting on next week’s WWE Raw

Bengaluru, Jan 13: The road to Wrestlemania is about to kick-off with the 31st edition of the Royal Rumble PPV on January 28. But, prior to that night, we will have to go through the WWE Raw 25th anniversary which might prepone the commencement of the storylines in-store for the biggest event of the year.

This has certainly hyped up the WWE TV programming especially on WWE Raw in recent times. After two packed edition in the past couple of weeks, the next edition is going be another big one with a rumoured huge main event in-store. The central characters of it are going to be none other than The Miz and Roman Reigns.

The former Intercontinental Champion was back on the flagship show on the January 8th edition to steal the spotlight, as expected. He did not forget the humiliation suffered at the hands of The Shield while getting sidelined with a triple powerbomb. Hence, he was right back to seek vengeance on the current champion

Not only he decimated Roman Reigns with a sneak attack from the behind but also earned the rematch for the Intercontinental championship on WWE Raw 25th anniversary. But, prior to that, he is expected to team up with his protégés to take on the team of Jason Jordan, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted on the main event of the January 15th edition of WWE Raw and declared the following, (courtesy SportsKeeda.com)

“On this particular edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer believes that the attack on Rollins, Jordan, and Reigns at the end of Raw was done to set up the six-man tag the following week. Roman would send The Miz an ominous message on Twitter following the attack:”

Miz will get his rematch for the #ICTitle at #Raw25....only if he makes it out of #Raw next week. #WitnessMe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 9, 2018



No wonder that Roman Reigns is furious after suffering the brutal attack in the closing moments of Raw, last week. He will be chasing the Hollywood A-lister right from the beginning, next week.

To provide a solution to their differences, Kurt Angle is likely to announce this huge six-man tag team action that would further set the tone for the championship match on the historic edition of the flagship show on January 22nd.