Rumour: Huge match planned for Undertaker & Kane at WWE Survivor Series

Bengaluru, October 22: As reported earlier, the main reason behind bringing back Kane to WWE was to ensure The Undertaker’s return. Roman Reigns defeated The Deadman in Wrestlemania which was supposed to be his retirement match. The Big Red Monster was back to seek vengeance for his kayafabe brother.

So, he went on to attack Reigns directly by emerging from underneath the ring. This included him as the fifth superstar in the upcoming main event match between The Shield against the team led by The Miz. Apart from Kane, Sheamus, Cesaro, The Miz and Braun Strowman were previously scheduled for this main event match at TLC.

From a storyline perspective, it’s quite clear that The Demon Kane was back to defeat Reigns and Co. at TLC. However, this is the night where the nostalgia known as The Shield will be in action after a gap of more than three years. So, a win should be reserved for them on that night which means Kane would not be able to seek redemption to the fullest. Plus, Reigns, himself will be out of action.

This is where the scenario comes up when The Undertaker is expected to show up and stand by his brother to throw a challenge to a reunited Shield. If the report from wrestlingINC.com is to be considered then Undertaker and Kane will be competing together at the Survivor Series PPV.

This would set up a match between The Brothers of Destructions against The Shield featuring Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins. No wonder that this would be a dream match for the fans to get at the last dual brand PPV of the year.

The buildup might start even at the TLC PPV if The Deadman shows up in a certain capacity, tonight. Else, we might see an eventual return from him in any of the upcoming episodes of Raw, going forward.

Considering their ages, this should be one last time that Undertaker and Kane might perform together in a match. Also, some might witness as the last match of The Phenom, as well. Survivor Series is the event where he made his debut, 27 years ago. So, he might intend to end the career, here with this match at the same event.