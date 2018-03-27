Rumour: Hulk Hogan to make first WWE appearnce after ban

Hulk Hogan was banned from WWE after he was involved in a sex tape scandal. The Gawker Media filed a lawsuit against him after which the company fired him immediately. All the associations between the two parties were cut instantly as WWE does not entertain such issues.

Later, the Immortal One was able to prove his innocence in the case and the court lifted all the accusations filed against him by the media house. Ever since that, the fans expected him to be back on good terms with the company. He was put in the alumni section on WWE.com but never made it back to WWE TV.

The company took a slow process while bringing him back on TV. It can create a major fan backlash. So, they do not want to take such risks, all of a sudden. A similar thing happened when WWE attached controversial Fabulous Moolah's name with the upcoming women's battle royal at Wrestlemania.

Now after waiting for nearly two years, the Immortal One might find his way back to the company, next week. It is going to be the documentary screening of Andre the Giant on next Thursday night. According to a report from F4WONline.com, Hulk Hogan is expected to attend the event that will be hosted in Los Angeles, California.

The primary reason to bring the former franchise player back is that he was the greatest rival of Andre the Giant in his career. These two put on an instant classic at the Wrestlemania 3 event which will always be remembered by the fans. This feud is a huge part of the documentary made by HBO.

Hence, if Hulk Hogan remains uninvited, it would not be fair. Furthermore, this would be an honorary occasion where the legendary superstar could be back without a fan backlash. The initial reactions from the fans will allow the company to proceed further while signing him back under their wings.

PWInsider.com gave some further updates on the situation stating that the talks are on between Hulk Hogan and WWE for a potential deal which is still to be confirmed. The company released the following statement to support this hinting we could see the Icon back on TV, soon,

“We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE.”