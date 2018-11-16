Rumour: Iconic faction to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame 2019

This night is considered to be the one of the most prestigious ones of the year as legendary names get a chance to enter the elite club named after the event itself. A galore of stars from the pro-wrestling circuit gather during this show to make it a special night. WWE announces the headliner of the show as soon as we enter the New Year.

From recent happenings in the wrestling scene, it's very easy to predict that a faction is the favorite to be inducted into the 2019 Hall of Fame. The infamous nWo (New World Order) group formed by Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash are the faction that could be joining an elite list. They were the ones to initiate the Monday Night Wars back in the Attitude Era.

The nWo recently had a reunion tour around the independent scene. WWE have also been actively promoting the tour and that's kind of odd. Previously we thought that it was due to a reunion in the WWE at Crown Jewel PPV event. However, the real reason might be a future induction into the Hall of Fame for the nWo faction.

Reddit user thegumpguy attended Gump City Con in Alabama to meet the three veterans and he got to know that this reunion is being done to gauge interest for a future Hall of Fame induction. Kevin Nash talked about the same with him. And as per him, these three have individually been inserted into the Hall of Fame, prior to this potential insertion as a group.

Here are the words from the source, (courtesy stillrealtous.com)

“Was at my local comic con and Kevin Nash was a special guest for the weekend. No line at his booth, so I had plenty of time to talk to him, even gave him a cigar. He did a q&a panel and discussed the upcoming nWo reunion and how it’s just a bunch of Q & A parties to gauge interest for inducting them into the hall of fame.”

As for as the solo headliner name is concerned for Hall of Fame 2019, The Undertaker is the favorite for now. Also, Batista is being considered internally as an alternative name. It will only be possible if the former champion accepts the offer. He rejected the same before last year's Wrestlemania 34 which led to Goldberg receiving the honor. We await for more on who amongst the Deadman or The Animal takes his rightful place in the prestigious club.