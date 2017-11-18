Rumour: Jinder Mahal to interfere Survivor Series main event match

New Delhi, Nov 18: Jinder Mahal losing the WWE Championship is considered to be one of the biggest upsets in the year 2017.

The shocker happened at the Manchester edition of Smackdown Live where AJ Styles was given the championship opportunity against the former champion. The match came up by virtue of an attack on Styles by Jinder.

The babyface superstars took full advantage of the opportunity given to him. After a classic match in the main event, he was able to put Jinder Mahal down with a phenomenal fore-arm. This was enough to get the pinfall win and become the WWE Champion for the second time in the WWE.

We were surprised with the outcome of the match as this also changed the lineup for the Survivor Series PPV. The main event was changed to Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles for the PPV. Jinder, on the other hand, was taken out of the match card, entirely.

Many believed this to be unfair to the modern day Maharaja. He held the WWE title for more than 170 days which is the longest one in the modern era just after CM Punk. Also, following the brand split, no one in the WWE has such a dominant title reign like the India-native had on Smackdown Live. But, now, he is not even on the match card of Survivor Series.

In case you are a Jinder Mahal fan, Wrestling Observer Newsletter is giving some positive reports about him for Survivor Series. Apparently, he will be the one to interfere in the match between Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles. This will ensure that the reigning Universal Champion on Raw becomes the winner in the main event.

This is going to keep Jinder Mahal in a viable position on the blue brand, going forward with a place on the Survivor Series card. Plus, Styles would not have to suffer a clean pinfall win at the hands of the beast incarnate. Rather, he would fall victim to a distraction by the former WWE Champion.

As seen in this past week' s Smackdown, Jinder Mahal vowed to seek redemption on AJ Styles. He is going to get it, big time at the PPV by costing Styles in the main event. This would also keep the championship rivalry going on between these two superstars over the title. They are supposed to continue the feud for the rest of 2017.