WWE Rumour: John Cena to miss Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania 35

By Raja
John Cena (left) with Becky Lynch on Smackdown (image courtesy WWE)
John Cena (left) with Becky Lynch on Smackdown (image courtesy WWE)

Bengaluru, January 3: It’s always good to have John Cena back in the WWE. From December 26th, he has returned to feature in several live events for both Raw and Smackdown. Plus, he returned to TV on the New Year’s edition of Smackdown Live on January 1st. We expect this to improve the lackluster rating of WWE from now onwards.

However, the bad news is that WWE will not receive the services of the franchise player for a long time. Dave Meltzer revealed the schedule of John Cena on Wrestling Observer Radio that clearly indicates that he will be gone soon. The veteran wrestling journalist disclosed that the man with 'Hustle, Loyalty and Respect’ will have to go back to Hollywood to start filming for a new movie.

The schedule begins from January 20th whereas Royal Rumble takes place, seven days later. So as much as WWE would have loved to book him at the first PPV event of 2019, it is not happening. Here’s what the veteran wrestling journalist had to offer,

“I mean he starts the movie January 20th so that pretty much takes him out of the Royal Rumble so if he’s not in the Royal Rumble then he has no ticket or direction for .”

As you can see, Meltzer also seemed confident that we will not see John Cena at Wrestlemania 35. If this happens then it will be after more than a decade that the Cenation Leader will miss the biggest event of the year. It’s hard to imagine the 'show of shows’ without the man that has been a sole reason behind its success. In the absence of Roman Reigns, WWE needs him, badly. But a super busy Cena may not make it to the extravaganza which is scheduled for April 7th.

For now, WWE will heavily promote the return of John Cena in the month of January. Cagesideseats.com hinted that he will receive a new moniker while coming back. WWE commentators will refer him as the 'greatest of all-time’ from now on. This is the official acceptance that WWE does believe that he is the most original and successful superstar, ever to come out under their banner.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
