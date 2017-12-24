Rumour: John Cena to challenge Roman Reigns for IC title on WWE Raw

Bengaluru, Dec 24: John Cena is returning early on WWE Raw. It was expected that he will be back once the New Year begins. But, as per confirmations on last week, the franchise player of the company was added to the show as the main event attraction for the upcoming edition of the flagship show.

This edition will be hosted at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Cena's inclusion helped a lot to boost up the ticket sales on the evening of Christmas. WWE is advertising something worthy to happen around the 16-time world champion,

“Cena Claus is coming to town! Indeed, after fighting for SmackDown LIVE at Survivor Series, John Cena returns to Team Red for a special Christmas celebration in Chicago, the city in which he made his WWE debut against Kurt Angle back in 2002. Given his history in the Windy City, the 16-time World Champion will no doubt make this a Christmas to remember.”

NEXT WEEK: @JohnCena RETURNS to Monday Night #RAW LIVE on Christmas night in Chicago! 🎄🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/aVQWaxYS8N — WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2017



With this show, WWE's Holiday Tour will also kick-off. Definitely, there will be something special in-store as a Christmas present on behalf of WWE for the raucous crowd. As per the current rumours, it might be going to be a championship match between the two franchise players of the company.

It is worth to note that the other main event attraction of WWE Raw, Roman Reigns has also been absent from the show, last week. So, he would also make a comeback in Chicago. Being a strong title-holder, he should reopen the Intercontinental Championship Challenge.

According to the reports of thesportrush.com, none but John Cena is going to accept the challenge culminating a match that is no less than a Wrestlemania contest. Furthermore, it is going to be a rematch between the two marquee attractions of the WWE from the No Mercy PPV.

If this match happens, it will be a helluva way to end the year 2017. The chances are high with this contest since the very next day, these two players are actually scheduled to feature in the main event match. It will be a special Raw-exclusive live event at the Madison Square Garden in the New York City.