Rumour: John Cena to move to WWE Smackdown, new opponent revealed

Bengaluru, September 23: John Cena was brought to Monday Night Raw after a hiatus of nearly one year. The reason behind this move was to set up a rivalry against the newer franchise player on the brand, Roman Reigns. The matchup between this two has now been confirmed to take place at the No Mercy PPV.

Another reason for bringing the 16-time world champion to Raw is to save the tv ratings for Raw to some extent. In case you don't know, WWE has to deal with a lot of rating problems following the Summerslam PPV. The hype around the second biggest event of the year starts to fade away, gradually.

In addition, the NFL season starts to pick up which is the ratings of the flagship show takes a dip. This has been the tradition for the past few years. Vince McMahon is surely aware of the fact and wanted to arrange some repercussions.

This is the reason why the Wrestlemania-worthy matchup between John Cena and Roman Reigns has been booked around this time. Supposedly, the feud between these two marquee players will not be over with the first match and might witness a culmination at Wrestlemania.

Plus, the schedule of Cena has played a major factor of this feud's booking. As reported earlier, he is set to take another short hiatus for movie filming purpose. This time, the Transformer series spin-off movie named BumbleBee is in the pipeline for him.

An interesting news has been disclosed by dirtysheets.net about John Cena when he returns. Approximately, he might come back late in October or earlier in November to join Smackdown Live which is considered as his home brand since the brand extension draft.

The Cenation Leader will return to the Tuesday Night show in order to start a newer feud. As further suggested by the source, the reigning WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is going to be his opponent. Previously, these two were rumoured to be in a rivalry around Summerslam but ended up having a one-off match.

So, in the upcoming fall, we can expect this feud to finally come to fruition. This is going to be a much-anticipated feud for the Indian champion. A feud with the franchise player of the company is going to elevate his legacy in the WWE. It will be interesting to see whether Jinder holds on to the WWE Championship, till then.