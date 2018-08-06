Rumour: John Cena will not be back in WWE until Wrestlemania 35

But it looks like that we will not see him on the match card, this year. It's a fact that we have seen him making less presence in the WWE for the last several years. But he has been part of the big-four shows (Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble) on a constant basis, no matter what.

This is the first time over a decade, The Cenation Leader will not be a part of Summerslam. Reliable source cagesideseats.com confirmed it in their recent report. Previously, a lot of updates were doing the rounds on the internet about a rematch between the Undertaker and John Cena.

But the source wiped out the chances. It is quite true as we are barely two weeks away from the show and there is no hint of this potential mega-match. Undertaker squashed John Cena in just 3 minutes and 45 seconds at Wrestlemania 34. This quick finish brought up the need for the second match between the two veterans of the company.

Apparently, it was a perfect setup for John Cena's departure from the company for a long time. Such squash defeats happen only to put a superstar away from WWE TV. Here is what WWE legend Stone Cold had to say regarding the outcome of the match,

“But Cena’s probably moving on to do other things with movies, and series, and endorsements, and stuff like that. But he continues to be an ambassador for the company, and a great attitude, and is not afraid to put somebody over. I respect him for that.”

By the looks of future bookings of the events, the sixteen time world champion might only return to work in Wrestlemania 35. He will do the WWE SuperShowDown in Melbourne, Australia in October. But it seems to be an one-off appearance just like Greatest Royal Rumble.

This long hiatus of John Cena suggests that his days as a WWE superstar are numbered and 2018 has been the worst of his career already. He might not want it be spoilt even more from a storyline perspective. But he considers this company as his home and so should pop up doing sporadic appearances.