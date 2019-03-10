English

Rumour killer on a heel-turn for Shane McMahon at WWE Fastlane 2019

By Raja
Smackdown tag team title match set for Fastlane (image courtesy Twitter)
Smackdown tag team title match set for Fastlane (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, March 10: WWE Fastlane is the last stop before Wrestlemania 35 and outcomes of this show are bound to affect the biggest show of the year. As we have seen over the past few years, this particular pay-per-view worked as an inducer to create some of the big rivalries that culminated on the grandest stage.

A similar thing is expected from the Smackdown tag team championships match set for Fastlane. Shane McMahon and The Miz will challenge The Usos in this match. As reported earlier, the challengers are likely to split following this match just to set up a Wrestlemania feud and thereby a big match. One of them has to switch character in order to ensure this.

As per the reports from the Dirty Sheets, the current plan is to turn Shane McMahon into a heel at Fastlane. This is a long time plan which did not come to fruition for different reasons. WWE creative team was all set to pull the trigger on the Smackdown commissioner until one man opposed the idea. It was none other than The Boss himself, who was against the storyline.

Apparently, Vince McMahon is not ready to make Shane-O-Mac an on-screen villain. He thinks that the universal babyface character would not be capable enough to garner negative reactions from the audience. So despite Shane himself being down with the idea, the shocking heel-turn is ullikely to happen.

WWE Chairman is rather willing to go with a predictive angle where The Miz goes back to his friendly zone as he thinks that the A-lister will do excellent by turning into an on-screen villain. But by any means, he can't earn more cheers than Shane McMahon as a babyface. So the creative team came up with a backup idea which was discarded by Vince, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"A plan was suggested to Vince where Shane & Miz would recapture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and move forward as a babyface tag team into WrestleMania 35, but Vince doesn’t believe a Tag Team Title match is a marketable WrestleMania match. Vince wants both Shane & Miz in key WrestleMania spots and still, want to do Shane McMahon vs. The Miz."

WWE creative does not want The Miz to go heel again since it was a long process to change him into a babyface character. But as we all know, it's Vince McMahon who takes the final call and he might just do that at Fastlane by keeping his son's character safe. So as much as WWE Universe would love to see a fresh heel version of Shane McMahon, it is unlikely to happen tonight at Fastlane.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 11:58 [IST]
