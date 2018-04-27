Rumour killer on a huge return at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event

We do know that a mouth-watering match card awaits us on the show that will stream exclusively on the WWE Network. Apart from these scheduled matches, there will be some pleasant surprises in store for us. In particular, the greatest Royal Rumble match, itself will be worth a watch for the fans.

Previously, Rey Mysterio and The Great Khali were speculated to make a return and now, they are confirmed to appear in this 50-superstar match which is a first-time affair in the company's history. Furthermore, Dean Ambrose is the other name in line slated for a sudden comeback.

History will be made at @WWE Greatest Royal Rumble from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, streaming LIVE THIS FRIDAY at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT on the award-winning @WWENetwork! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/qdIHaKfHwg — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2018

As we all know, the former WWE Champion suffered an elbow injury, earlier this year. Initially, we thought that he will be back in time to work at the 'show of shows’ Wrestlemania, earlier this month. But, that was not the case as he could not recover from his injury.

And now as the Greatest Royal Rumble is a show with such huge capacity, some fans thought that WWE will keep this surprise return in-store for this event. However, the chances of the same have been wiped out. PWInsider.com has reported that there’s no chance to see him in this battle royal match.

According to the source, Dean Ambrose was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, even a few days back for a checkup. He was even spotted sporting his sling which was a sign that he still can’t give full force with his hand. So, the full recovery will take few more months.

The source also confirmed that now the Lunatic Fringe of the WWE is working hard for recovery. Going by the report, it is unlikely that we will see him before summer of 2018. Fans need not be worried about this news as they will get to see many stars in action tonight. This is set to be a mind-boggling experience for them, for sure.