Rumour killer on WWE plans of The Undertaker vs. Sting dream match

So WWE Universe anticipated some good news around this match as the biggest party of the summer inches closer with its 32nd edition. Summerslam emanates from Toronto this year with speculations ongoing that WWE may have booked multiple legends for the show. The Undertaker and Sting are likely amongst them due to recent hints by WWE's official Twitter handle.

However, the veteran journalist, Dave Meltzer does not have any positive update on this matter. He feels these posts are simply “website people doing website people stuff” and does not have anything to do with a real match. He also says Sting is nowhere near to make a return to in-ring competition with an injured neck. Here's more from Meltzer speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio,

“The website people are just doing website people stuff. There’s nothing in that direction. I know people are going, 'Are they going to do it ?’ but Sting’s done. The belief among everyone there is that Sting cannot get cleared, nor is he going to attempt to get cleared, nor do they want him to get cleared.”

The WCW franchise Sting competed in his third and final match in the WWE, four years ago at Night of Champions against Seth Rollins. A buckle-bomb from The Architect gave him a neck injury and thereby a permanent hiatus from the squared circle. Later, he was forced to announce retirement and take the rightful spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

But that did not stop him from being vocal about a match against The Undertaker which the wrestling community has been starving for decades. He seemed always ready to return for one last match and WWE could have planned this lineup. But it looks like the WWE 2K series video game remains the only option to make this happen.

With that being said, The Deadman vs. The Vigilante is definitely not happening. WWE is quite strict when it comes to dealing with superstar's injuries and there is no way they will clear a 50-plus guy even if his name is Sting. Though, the good news is The Undertaker should be in action at Summerslam 2019. Going by the latest rumours and local ads, Drew McIntyre is the most likely opponent for him on that PPV night.