Rumour: Kurt Angle’s son to return on tonight’s WWE Raw

According to the reports of PWInsider.com, Jason Jordan is set to return this month. WWE fans mostly know him as the reel-life son of Kurt Angle. After he moved to the main roster in 2016, his persona was reborn last year when the WWE Raw GM's top secret was revealed.

Despite being the son of the Olympic Gold Medalist, he has not managed to be the fan favorite. WWE Universe have booed him ever since he took over this particular character. Jason Jordan has portrayed it in an annoying way which is another reason behind this.

The report adds, the former WWE Raw and Smackdown tag team champion, is being advertised to make an appearance in the house shows of this month, which is a certain indication that he will return earlier then expected. With the conclusion of Backlash, the superstars will now gear up for the half-yearly European tour.

Jason Jordan is also scheduled to be part of this tour which is why it looks more likely that he will be back, tonight. However, there is no information about what character will he play when he returns this time. But, there's no denying that he will continue to play his negative character.

At the beginning of the year, the former amateur wrestler injured his knee. He was then the reigning tag team champion along with Seth Rollins. So, these two were forced to drop the tag team titles to The Bar. He is said to have recovered from the said injury after Wrestlemania season got over.

On return, it is possible that he builds a feud against Seth Rollins and goes straight into the Intercontinental Championship picture. Apart from this, he can join his former partner, Chad Gable from American Alpha. Also, the much-anticipated feud with his own father, Kurt Angle might also be planned.