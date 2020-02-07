Rumour: Legendary Rey Mysterio to be suspended by WWE?

Two of the co-presidents left the company while many superstars were said to be found guilty for violating the guidelines and were either suspended or on the verge of suffering the same consequences shortly.

Bobby Roode, Primo Colon started the trend in December 2019 which was followed by Andrade in January 2020.

The latest name to be added to the list is legendary superstar, Rey Mysterio, who apparently also went beyond the rulebook of the WWE and should be on the receiving end of being punished soon.

According to the reports from The Dirty Sheets, the Mexican Icon Rey Mysterio is set to be suspended for 30 days due to a WWE Wellness Policy violation. This is not the first time that the Master of 619 has violated the company’s rules which is why his punishment could be doubled.

But as he was out of the company for a long time in the middle of the past decade. So, WWE will consider this as his first policy violation.

This is the reason why Rey Mysterio was written off TV earlier this week on Monday Night RAW, by suffering a loss at the hands of debuting Angel Garza. The NXT superstar dropped the Lucha-Libre legend on his head with a Hammerlock DDT on the concrete floor.

It was the same way that the United States Champion Andrade was also taken off TV, a few weeks ago, as per the storyline process, but in reality, it was for him to serve a 30-day suspension.

Wwfoldschool.com gave some insights into why Rey Mysterio will be suspended by the company. Plus, they also revealed a big change in the WWE storyline due to this,

“This isn’t Mysterio’s first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, but he’s still getting a 30-day suspension only because he left the company and now his previous wellness policy strikes have been reset.

"Both Mysterio and Andrade failed their WWE Wellness Policy tests due to Marijuana offenses, and nothing related to PEDs. Their suspension has resulted in a storyline with Cain Velasquez for WWE Super ShowDown 2020 being postponed.”

If the rumours turn out to be true, Rey Mysterio’s WrestleMania status will be in jeopardy as he would be out of TV for the next 30 days. He was rumoured to start a program with his son Dominick which could have culminated at the biggest event of the year on April 5th, but those plans might be shelved now.

Apart from Mysterio, Samoa Joe is another name who could also get suspended for PED related violations. WWE is yet to confirm these suspensions.