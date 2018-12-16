Rumour: Major championship change expected at WWE TLC PPV

The Champion claims herself to be The Man ever since her last title defence at WWE Evolution. She is the hottest property in the sports entertainment today which indicates that she is the favorite to walk out with the championship after the battle at TLC is over. WWE also does not want to end this female version of Stone Cold Steve Austin at the earliest.

But Wrestlemania planning might pull an abrupt end to the title run for Becky Lynch. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Asuka might be winning the Smackdown women's championship at TLC. This will be her maiden title after debuting on the main roster of the WWE. A future Wrestlemania match is the main reason behind this title switch.

The original main event of Wrestlemania 35 was going to be Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey. But Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch is still due and might have already replaced the previous lineup. This second matchup was cancelled at Survivor Series depriving the fans of getting a slobber-knocker of a contest. So the officials might be considering to arrange this once again at the biggest event of the year.

On both the aforementioned cases, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch can't remain the champions heading into Wrestlemania. Rather, they will challenge Ronda Rousey for the title who is expected to be the champion on WWE Raw until the biggest event of the year emanates. There is not any chance to see a Champion vs. Champion match at Wrestlemania either.

The angle could be set up as follows, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"WWE could play on this story and book both Becky & Charlotte in the Women’s Royal Rumble 2019 match, with both women trying to win the match and get a match against Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35 (Rousey isn’t expected to lose the Title before the Show of Shows at least)."

Asuka seems the ultimate gainer from this situation at this point. She is waiting for the big break for a long time and might just receive it at WWE TLC. The stipulation added to the match would not hurt Charlotte or Becky Lynch, at all. They neither have to be pinned or submitted to lose the bout. Asuka will have to grab the title using the ladder and thereby protecting the strong status of her two opponents.