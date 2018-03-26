Rumour: Major surprise in store for title match at Wrestlemania

While, Kurt Angle took an interesting strategy to get them an opponent. In order to find contenders for the title match at Wrestlemania, all the tag teams from the Raw competed in a battle royal. And this is where the unexpected entrant Braun Strowman turned out to be the last man standing.

Hence, he became the new number one contender for the Raw tag titles. Technically, it is not possible to enter the contest without a partner to compete in a tag team matchup, as per the rulebook. But, since there was no official word on the action plan for the title match it has kept us in confusion for a while.

The WWE Raw general manager, Kurt Angle informed that Braun Strowman will have to find a partner to compete in the tag team title match. Alongside his partner, he will take on the team of Sheamus and Cesaro at the biggest event of the year. But, there are speculations on his mystery partner will be.

A recent report from cagesideseats.com suggests that this uncertainty would be kept around this matchup. Nothing is expeceted to be revealed on Strowman's partner on the upcoming edition of WWE Raw. The secret for this tag team match is set to kept until the day of Wrestlemania.

All surprises are expected to happen at the biggest event of the year. So this year also will be the same. Last year, in the same tag team match, The Hardy Boyz returned to the WWE and it turned out to be one of biggest returns of all-time in the history of the company. History might repeat itself with another such moment at Wrestlemania.

According to the reports of SportsKeeda.com, many superstars are being considered to become the partner for Braun Strowman at the showcase of immortals,

"Some of the names that are being tossed around are Elias (a man that Braun Strowman has been feuding with, for a long time), Bobby Lashley (a man rumoured to return to the WWE, around this very time) and indeed even Sister Abigail (Bray Wyatt's alter ego and the leader of Strowman's former stable- the Wyatt Family)"

With that being said, the monster among men is the favorite to win the match with or without a partner. This would mark the first title win for the behemoth in his WWE career.