Rumour: Major WWE superstars’ contract coming to an end

New Delhi, Oct 28: WWE is the biggest pro-wrestling organization in the world. So, it’s obvious that they have to maintain a huge roster like no other company has to. There are already three separate divisions in the company named Raw, Smackdown Live and NXT.

In recent times, WWE Network-exclusive shows have increased making the roster even bigger. Numerous names from Cruiserweight Classic, Mae Young Classic, and United Kingdom Tournament also received WWE contract to an extent.

They have to perform under WWE for the period of time until the deal remains intact.

Now, as reported by SportsKeeda.com, the upcoming road for the WWE might not be easy as some of the big names might intend to leave the company. Their deals will be over starting from next year and they might not opt to stay under the wings of WWE, anymore.

The first name in the list is none other than Brock Lesnar. Ever since his return to the WWE in 2012, he has been the biggest box-office attraction for the company in each of the bigger PPV events. For most of the times in Wrestlemania and Summerslam, he remained the one constant main eventer.

But, his deal with WWE will be up for grabs following Wrestlemania 34. Going by his intentions, he might decide to leave the company after that. He is willing to go back to the UFC promotion for some more MMA fights, according to the recent rumours. So, going forward, WWE will have to deal with the biggest void on the roster.

The Smackdown Live roster might lose Daniel Bryan’s name since his contract will be up in September 2018. He is more than ready to wrestle outside WWE and will definitely choose to leave the company, as well.

Big Show is another name whose contract will be over in February 2018. He has already undergone a hip surgery and might not be able to perform anymore. So, going forward, WWE will lose another loyal employee who has been active for more than two decades.



The Women’s division might lose a major name in the form of Paige. Her deal with the company will come to an end in 2019. Considering the bitter relationship between the two parties, it’s almost certain that she will choose to walk out, as well unless some drastic changes happen to the scenario.

Hopefully, WWE will be able to come up with the possible replacements for these big names, as soon as possible.