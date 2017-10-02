Rumour: Matt Hardy to bring the ‘Broken’ gimmick on WWE Raw

New Delhi, Oct 2: It was earlier reported that Jeff Hardy has suffered a shoulder injury during a six pack challenge held on Raw. He busted his shoulder badly that would require a surgery to get it fixed.

If the recent updates are any indication then he will be out of action for more than six months from in-ring competition.

So, this opens the door for Matt Hardy who is expected to get a solo push on the Raw roster. This is going to be a re-establishment for the elder Hardy who has never reach to the coveted gold in the WWE, previously.

According to the updates from sescoops.com, he is about to bring the 'Broken’ avatar on Raw, soon.

In case you don't know, this is a bizarre persona played by both the Hardy Boyz. They altered their original gimmick during last year's summer being part of the TNA Impact Wrestling which became an instant hit.

BREAKING: @JEFFHARDYBRAND will require surgery after suffering an injury last week on #RAW. https://t.co/R8vajWLNPr — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2017





This horrendous news leaves me shattered. They would all want me to continue to move forward.. Even if I'm alone. https://t.co/o1TpJrgMpE — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 25, 2017





Everything is about to change without #BrotherJeffreyNero by my side in @WWE.. I must #GetWOKE & #StayWOKE.. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 26, 2017



The characters became quite famous among the fans. The elder brother used to call himself Broken Matt Hardy whereas Jeff was transitioned into the role of Brother Nero. But, we have never seen the characters in the WWE since a legal battle was going on between The Hardyz and the Impact Wrestling owners.

We don’t know whether the dispute has been settled between the two parties or not. But, if Matt Hardy’s twitter handle is any indication then it should not take a long time before we see the transformed persona of The Hardy Boyz. Jeff is also expected to be present by his brother’s side during the injured state.



The elder hardy also posted a Youtube video stating the following which is yet another hint of the gimmick being debuted on the flagship program of the WWE:

“Shower me with your adoration. Engulf me with your disdain. Feed me your emotion. Feed me your energy. Watch me metabolize it and turn it into power. Feed me your energy.”