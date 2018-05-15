Rumour: Most popular faction on WWE Smackdown to split?

From last week, both the shows hosted a number of matches in the form qualifiers. The respective winners of those matches were inserted into the MITB ladder match, 2018 edition.

From the men’s division, it was Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, The Miz, Bobby Roose, Kevin Owens and Rusev who grabbed the opportunity. From the women’s division, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Ember Moon qualified for the match. As we all know, there will be eight superstars who will compete in this match, while more qualifiers will be hosted, this week too.

One such match has been confirmed to take place on tonight’s Smackdown where The Bar will take on The New Day. The winning team will get to choose one member of their group who will compete in the MITB 2018 edition. A big update was given on this match that may split the fan-favorite unicorns, on the blue brand.

As per the updates from stillrealtous.com, the New Day are the favorites to win the match. Big E from their stable is set for a big push as a solo name on the roster. Hence, he will go on to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Then, he might also continue to perform as a singles star.

Check out the updates from the source,

“Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently speculated that it will be Big E who ends up advancing to the match and that he could be in line for a big push. He went on to say that if Big E is going to get a push, now is the best time to do it while New Day is still popular and that the team could potentially continue with just Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.”

After his debut on the main roster in 2012, Big E had a good run as a solo competitor. He was a strong Intercontinental Champion with a dominant heel gimmick. This stint continued until he joined the new Day in 2014. It is likely that he will get another chance to pick up more such mid-card championships in the future if he gets another solo run.