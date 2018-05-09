Rumour: Next rivalry for Roman Reigns teased on WWE Raw

So, the question remained whether Roman Reigns will get another opportunity at the Universal title. Most of the fans will react positively to this as he was the actual winner in the title match at Greatest Royal Rumble event. But, for now, he will have to forget the title and focus on a newer opponent.

After what happened on this week's WWE Raw, there were hints that The Guy may have started his next feud. He was all set to win the main event of the night which was a qualifier for the MITB, but Jinder Mahal stopped him from doing so, this indicates that the former WWE Champion is targeting the man who claims WWE to be his yard.

Roman Reigns received another opportunity in the triple threat match against Finn Balor and Sami Zayn. While he was set to deliver a spear, Jinder Mahal pulled his legs and cost him the match. Finn Balor turned out to be the winner, as a result of Jinder's distraction. It is certain that Reigns will seek redemption for this.

So, starting from next week's edition of WWE Raw, we may witness a solo feud between these two superstars. Or else, they will start growing bad blood by getting involved in the Money in the Bank match's buildup. This is going to be quite a good rivalry on the flagship show.

Jinder Mahal was drafted to WWE Raw during this bygone superstar shakeup. He started on a bad note after losing the US title to Jeff Hardy. But, the potential reason why he may have lost the title is that a rivalry with the Big Dog might have already been planned. We will see how Jinder does in this big feud.

Technically, this is a good idea from the officials as Jinder Mahal can once again enter the main event spotlight by feuding with the franchise player of the company. On the other hand, Jinder is a bonafide heel on the roster. So, competing in matches against him might earn positive reactions from the crowd for Roman Reigns.