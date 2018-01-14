Rumour: Paige to miss women’s WWE Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, January 14: The WWE's anti-Diva Paige is set to miss the first ever Women's Royal Rumble due to injury, according to report from Squared Circle Sirens.

WWE look to take the women's evolution one step ahead by hosting the first-ever all-female Royal Rumble match during the 31st edition of the PPV event. History will be made by virtue of this match which will hand the winner a lifetime opportunity for a championship match at Wrestlemania.

As per the confirmation made by the company, 30 women will compete in the match in order to keep the rules same in both male and female Royal Rumble match. However, the women's roster did not have that many members, hence the title matches were scrapped from the card.

It means that except the respective champions from Raw and Smackdown, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, each and every female superstar will participate in the women's Royal Rumble match. However, if the recent reports to go by then WWE might lose a huge name from the event.

As reported earlier, Paige suffered an injury during a live event that took place at Uniondale, New York during the Holiday season. Following that, she was removed from competing in all the live events in December and January.

It looked like the anti-Diva would be back onboard after taking a break and with her recent appearance on WWE Raw it further indicated of something positive. But, the latest from Squared Circle Sirens state that the injury will prevent her from competing in the Royal Rumble match.

Check out the updates provided by the source,

“WWE Superstar Paige who suffered a head injury during WWE live event on Long Island last month will reportedly not be a part of the first-ever women’s rumble as she won’t be cleared in time, according to PWInsider.

After being injured the match was immediately stopped and a stretcher was brought out but Paige did walk out on her own. The injury is worse than thought and as of right now she won’t be in the women’s rumble unless somehow she gets cleared before that time.”

Paige's absence from this match might create a lot of headache for the creative. She alongside her faction, Absolution were the favourites for the battle royal contest.

The officials might have to start the planning from the scratch in case they do not get Paige fit by January 28th. They have taken all the precautionary steps by keeping Paige away from in-ring competitions. Apparently, that was not enough to make the former champion ready for competition.