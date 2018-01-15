Rumour: Paige’s WWE career ends due to injury

Bengaluru, January 15: WWE's anti-Diva Paige's career in the company may have come to an end after the injury she suffered during a living event, according to reports.

Paige is considered to be a huge star power in the women’s division as well as a global icon and inspiration to the aspiring female wrestlers, she has more fan following than any other star in the current locker room.

The recent reports regarding her are certainly going to disappoint the fans as she is already out of competition in the WWE after suffering an injury in the last week of December.

You need to remember that Paige suffered a career-ending neck injury in 2016 which forced her to undergo a surgery in the fall. She was said to be totally fit while returning to the ring, last year after Summerslam. Apart from the injury, she had to deal with a lot of negativities like private media leak, police charges and more.

Overcoming all the odds, she made her return to WWE Raw after Survivor Series alongside Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville by her side. The trio formed the faction, Absolution to be one of the top contenders in the win women's, Royal Rumble. But, the good days did not last long for her as she suffered the injury just one month later.

Apparently, Sasha Banks' kick caused the injury. It is speculated that she hit hard on the place where the concussion was suffered. The injury turned out to be a serious one as it looks like officials barred her from competing in a WWE ring, ever again.

Check out the updates from stillrealtous.com,

“PWInsider is reporting that Paige was informed this week that WWE will not be clearing her to return to the ring following the recent injury that she suffered at a WWE live event. It’s being reported that she was given the news on Monday at Raw and that she is considered to be “done” as an in-ring performer.”

Previously, the doctors thought that Paige had suffered a stinger around the neck which would heal, quickly. But, since the extremity around the position started to increase, further evaluations were done to her and the sad news was delivered.

The news has become viral on the social media. The situation is considered to be the one similar to that of Hall of Famer Edge who was forced to retire, all of a sudden with the same pfroblem, within days of diagnosis. We might see another such heart-breaking moment, soon.

It's hard to believe that a career of someone young like her will come to an end like this. We expect to learn more on this once WWE Raw comes live tonight from San Antonio, Texas.