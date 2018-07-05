Rumour: Popular WWE show heading to Fox Sports, leaving WWE Network

Per this, Smackdown Live will have Fox Sports as its new home. Starting October 1st, the second longest weekly episodic TV program will get a new home.

There will be a massive change in schedule for Smackdown. The Tuesday Night show will convert into a Friday Night show. The timing will remain the same from 8 to 10 PM. But there’s still no confirmation whether the show will continue to remain live.

Now, we have received some more update on WWE’s deal with Fox Sports. Apparently, the officials of the Fox Network is intending to bring more of WWE contents on their TV in the future. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is the source who gave the update stating that discussions are going on about the same.

The Co-President of Fox Sports, Michelle Wilson also confirmed the same thing in a recent conference call. They are willing to cancel the UFC News on their network and replace it with WWE-news based show on Fox Sports 1. The updates also suggest a massive switch for WWE NXT.

NXT is the third strongest weekly show on the WWE Network following Raw and Smackdown. Rumours from Pro-Wrestling Sheet suggested that the weekly NXT show is heading onto the Fox network, sooner. The head-honcho of the brand, Triple H also fuelled up the speculation by saying 'never say never’ when asked about the same.

But at the end of the day, it will be Vince McMahon who will take the final call on this. Check out the quotes from Triple H on this issue, (courtesy stillrealtous.com)

"As far as where NXT ends up, as that brand continues to grow, never say never, I guess. For the value of the Network, NXT is a valuable part of the WWE Network. Where it ends up, I don’t know.

Obviously, that’s a decision that Vince will make and the team here will make strategically as to where everything sits, just as we do everything else in our ecosystem as far as where we put content. It’s a constantly challenging question for us. Good problem to have, right?”

Smackdown heading to Fox Sports will help the WWE to garner some mainstream attention for sure. It can be a competitor to the UFC contents with proper planning. NXT does have an immense popularity amongst the hardcore wrestling fans. So this could serve as a big move to spread their wings even more on the television industry.