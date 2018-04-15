Rumour: Post-Wrestlemania feud reserved for Kurt Angle

But, the WWE Creative team thought of breaking this partnership. Jason Jordan was found with all the tools to make it big, in the singles roster. Hence, he was moved to the flagship show. Also, he was related to the general manager of the show. Kurt Angle was disclosed as his on-screen father.

Attaching him to the Olympic Gold Medalist was to give a major boost to the young superstar's career. The plan was to build a natural bad blood between the two of them. It was quite natural considering Jordan's natural heel antics. Also, earlier reports suggested that this would set up a Wrestlemania matchup.

But, a neck injury suffered by Kurt Angle's son not only forced him to drop the tag team titled but also miss the biggest event of them all. According to the recent rumours, the same planning of father vs. son match might be kept intact when Jason Jordan finally comes back on board now that Wrestlemania season is over.

For now, the former tag team champion has been cleared by the WWE doctors. According to a report by cagesideseats.com, he will be back to in-ring action in time for the upcoming European Tour. It is going to be hosted after Wrestlemania from 10th to 20th May in the countries like Germany, Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, France and Netherlands.

If the speculations are true then he will pick up just where he left off. Hence the storyline angle with his kayfabe father would still be on to set up a match. Perhaps, this can be organized in time for the biggest event of the summer, Summerslam. At this juncture, it is just a wild rumour.

The match lineups during the upcoming UK tour will throw some lights on the in-store planning with the returning superstar. The most probable time for his return is the post-Wrestlemania episode of WWE Raw. For now, Jason Jordan is being advertised to take part in all the live events scheduled for the tour. Kurt Angle is also expected to be there.