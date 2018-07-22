Rumour: Potential main event for WWE Summerslam 2018

The main event of this year's Summerslam remains a matter of speculation as always. One name has been constant in this capacity for several years now and the trend is set to continue this year as well. Brock Lesnar is the one who has been in the main event of this particular show in August for the past four years.

He is the current Universal Champion and is very likely to remain in the spotlight in this year's edition as well. Summerslam will mark his return to defend the prime title of the red brand. Kurt Angle confirmed the match, last week. WWE is saving the beast for his next appearance for this dual brand PPV event.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter came up with an interesting update on this issue. They reported that a Wrestlemania rematch will be the headliner of Summerslam. Roman Reigns will once again challenge the beast incarnate for the Universal championship.

This will be Lesnar's third title defense against the poster boy of the company that is three times in a row now. The fans, however are unhappy to see this match as it has become repetitive as well as predictive. But right now, this is the match that Vince McMahon is pushing for. Here's an update from the source, (courtesy SportsKeeda.com)

“Dave Meltzer of The Observer asserted WWE—through its commentary team—has been pushing the idea that Roman Reigns deserves another shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship, owing to the controversial manner in which their match at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble PPV ended.”

As stated above, the announce team continued emphasizing on the fact that Roman Reigns deserves another opportunity at the title as they believe he never lost the match at GRR. The match official accepted this in public which led to the upcoming bout.

The only hopeful news for the fans is that Vince McMahon changes his mind quite often. Hence the Summerslam main event is not locked down at this time. We hope it will change in due course to save Roman Reigns from a tremendous fan backlash. Giving Bobby Lashley an opportunity looks more suitable at this point.