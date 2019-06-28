Rumour: POTUS Donald Trump set for WWE Smackdown appearance in 2019 fall

Fox Sports officials have already started pitching new creative ideas for the WWE brand to boost up the viewership for the Tuesday Night TV programming. It has been moved to Friday nights anyway so that the B-show of the company has been presented as the sports block during weekends. Plus, they want to bring USA President Donald Trump back into WWE programming after more than a decade.

As mentioned by SportsKeeda.com, a number of internal e-mails and communications have recently appeared on the internet suggesting the latest demand from Fox. They have reportedly been pushing the idea Donald Trump appearing on Smackdown Live, at least once during this fall that could garner the maximum attention the program can ask for.

There have been multiple mentions of the phrases like "talking to Vince" and asking him to "make the call" as to force The Chairman to contact the POTUS for what could be the biggest return of recent times. Fox officials are pretty much sure that both WWE and the President will "understand the potential benefits to all parties."

To confirm the brewing backstage situation member of the WWE creative team has released the below statement when contacted,

"FOX has asked for Trump so I'm trying to write something short and easy for him that makes him look good. Vince doesn't like us to say anything bad about Trump so I'm just doing the best I can."

It's still not confirmed whether WWE has reached out to the concerned name for the future appearance on Smackdown that can present the brand in more of a mainstream way. But considering the past relationship between Vince McMahon and Donald Trump could come out handy in this regard. In case you don't know, Trump has made several WWE appearances in the past featuring in multiple storylines.

Back at Wrestlemania 23, the WWE Universe has been the witness of the infamous 'Battle of the Billionaires' that left McMahon to go bald. Prior to this storyline, Trump has also been a guest host to Monday Night Raw. Plus, Wrestlemania 4 and 5 took place in Trump Plaza, consecutively. His sporadic WWE appearances also earned a spot at Hall of fame in 2013. As of April 2019, McMahon and Trump's families were still associated through the business world. So it may not be hard for WWE to convince the President for one future appearance.