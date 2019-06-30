Rumour: Rey Mysterio set for huge rivalry on WWE Raw return

A couple of vicious Uranage moves drove Rey Mysterio through the mat to separate the latter's shoulder spoiling the celebratory moment. Later, he had to relinquish the United States Championship back to Joe as the former champ's shoulder was clearly up during the pinfall count sending the Master of 619 into a hiatus.

The night of becoming a Grand Slam winner turned out to be completely disastrous sending the Masked Luchador into a hiatus. Considering his growing age, he may have to spend a long time nursing the injury. However, positive updates have been surfaced regarding the popular-most superstar of the roster which indicates he is expecting a quick return to WWE's flagship show.

Ringsidenews.com carried a report from PWInsider which reveals Rey Mysterio is set to come back on the very beginning of July 2019. His rehab therapies must have been extremely successful to allow him to make the return in quick time. Here is more on the issue that may help to boost Monday Night Raw's TV ratings,

"PW Insider notes that the word making the rounds backstage at Stomping Grounds was that Mysterio is expected to be back in early July. This is a good sign seeing how it is June 24th as of this writing.

Mysterio’s current return is reportedly targeted for the July 7th Newark, New Jersey episode of RAW. Of course, he needs to get cleared to return first, but this could be very interesting if he does come back looking to regain his WWE United States Title."

Plus, this return could set him up for a monumental feud against the current United States Champion, Ricochet. The former champion could not enjoy his first title run which must be dragging him back to the mid-card title picture producing a dream feud between the two high-flyers. You can only imagine the lightening actions brought inside the squared circle between the two incredible athletes.

Back in the days, Ricochet used to be a member of the Lucha Undergrounds promotion under the name of Prince Puma who had a memorable encounter with Rey Mysterio. Reincarnating the feud over a series of matches could entertain the WWE Universe like nothing else also bringing the prestige back to the US championship. In the current circumstances, the rivalry is a must to be in the pipeline as there is no #1 contender for the title right now.