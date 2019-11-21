Rumour: Rey Mysterio to quit WWE before Wrestlemania 36

PWInsider.com reported that Rey Mysterio could decide to quit WWE in a matter of months. That could happen even before WrestleMania 36 as he feels Rey is not happy with his position in the company. Apparently, Rey's current deal with the company allows him to leave in case he is not satisfied with the role.

"Mysterio signed a two-year deal in September 2018, but he has an out-clause in his contract at the eighteen-month mark. If he decides to take that out-clause then he could be out of WWE just before WrestleMania 36." (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

The actual reason for the veteran superstar to be unhappy is yet to be disclosed. But WWE may be trying to address the situation by providing significant bookings around him. This is why they got him involved in a storyline with Brock Lesnar to set up a championship match at Survivor Series this Sunday night.

WWE is definitely not willing to let go of a superstar like Rey Mysterio off their roster. They would try to prevent him using another loophole in the contract. Rey was out of action for several weeks, earlier this year due to a shoulder injury that should allow the officials to add more time to his contract and extend it, further. At this point, it is considered to be wild speculation as he is getting ready for one of the main events of Survivor Series.

As confirmed two weeks ago on Monday Night RAW, The Master of 619 is set to challenge The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship culminating a rivalry that has become extremely personal. Lesnar attacked Mysterio's son Dominick on two occasions which led the proud father to seek retribution. Thus he availed the title shot, out of nowhere.

He is not the favorite heading into the championship contest as Brock Lesnar just won the title and promises to have a longer title reign up to WrestleMania. So it'll be interesting to see whether WWE can arrange better storylines for Rey Mysterio once this one-off championship feud is over and keep him in the WWE.