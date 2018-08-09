Rumour: Ronda Rousey to be done with the WWE at Wrestlemania 35

WWE always wanted to sign her after she ended her UFC career and finally managed to do it earlier this year and gave her a debut match at Wrestlemania which was the longest of the card. It was also the most entertaining match of the evening. Perhaps no other superstar had ever received such a spectacular debut like her.

Soon, Ronda Rousey will compete in her second championship match in the WWE. It will be against Alexa Bliss at the Summerslam PPV. It is quite an incredible feat as it's only the fourth match for her in WWE TV where she gets another title shot. Only a few have received this kind of a sudden elevation in their WWE career.

Some of the fans and critics do believe this is an undeserved push that is being given to Ronda Rousey. But there could be a strong reason behind this. Apparently, her days in the pro-wrestling industry are numbered. So she has a limited amount of time to earn the accolades in the WWE.

wrestlingnews.co came up with an interesting report about this. They mentioned a comment from a WWE Hall of Famer who might have revealed the truth behind Ronda Rousey's contract. Ric Flair is the one who revealed that she will be done in the company after Wrestlemania 35.

Here are the comments from the Nature-boy,

“I think Ronda has only signed a one-year deal and she’s out of there. She wants to have kids and all that.”

These comments suggest that the 'baddest woman on the planet' has signed only a one-year deal with the company. It is totally opposite to the earlier reports from WWE that stated Ronda had signed a multi-year deal with the company.

If Flair's comments are true then WWE is in a hurry to crown her with the title. She herself is in a similar situation as well. Her earlier comments from TMZ Sports also revealed that she is desperate to have children with her husband.

So we should not be surprised to see her as the new Raw women's champion at the biggest event of the summer. This will earn major attention from the WWE fans as well as the mainstream sports world which in turn would make Summerslam a major success.