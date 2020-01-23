Rumour roundup for WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Speculations are all over doing around the internet regarding this match which may plant the seeds for some bigger showdowns at WrestleMania 36. Now, we present to you some of the latest insider scoops from the first pay-per-view of the decade.

As per the updates from PWInsider.com, WWE legend Kane will be in Houston, Texas this Sunday and he will be a part of the 30-man Royal Rumble Match. This man is considered to be perhaps the most prolific performers with 43 career elimination in the history of Rumble. Hence, it's a no-brainer why the WWE officials would want to add him to the melee.

Kane made his return to WWE programming on this past Friday night on SmackDown to help in distracting The Fiend, so that Daniel Bryan could attack him from behind.

Before the altercation broke out, Kane cut a promo teasing an appearance for the Royal Rumble 2020 match. But he never could confirm it due to the interference by The Fiend. But it looks like, the Big Red Machine will get another opportunity to bring hell into the over-the-top-rope battle.

The same source also hinted that former Women's Champion Naomi will also be making her return to the WWE by entering the 30-woman Royal Rumble match. She has not been seen on TV since last summer for unknown reasons.

She was away from the programming alongside husband Jimmy Uso who was earlier arrested for DUI charges and went through some legal procedure, as per consequences.

Slice Wrestling added that former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will also be a part of the Women’s Rumble match. There's no update available whether this will be a one-off appearance or a permanent move to the main roster from the NXT brand.

In the meantime, the betting odds consider her as one of the favorites to become the winner of the match and headline WrestleMania 36 in a huge contest against Becky Lynch.

2020 Royal Rumble takes place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. At present, WWE has confirmed 25 male and 5 female superstars are confirmed for the Rumble match and you can check the list below,

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, 5 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Natalya, 25 Participants TBA