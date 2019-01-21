Rumour: Sasha Banks ready to leave the WWE

The Revival's request to be released from the brand has become viral news over the last couple of days. The tag team have been considered as two rebellious guys who are looking to change things around.

Now Sasha Banks might have joined their league after her recent cryptic posts on Twitter. First, she addressed the Revival actions and claimed that she wants to be just like the tag team. Dash and Dawson replied saying no matter where they go, they will always be a great team. Sasha replied back asking them to take her along with them.

From those actions it is clear that the veteran female superstar wants to leave the WWE. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there can be fire to the smoke that’s coming out. Despite getting booked in a championship match at Royal Rumble, The Boss can be on her way out of the WWE. Here’s what the source commented, (via ringsidenews.com)

“Yeah, well Sasha’s another one. I mean here’s the thing. WWE even though they have endless hours of television, they really do have a lot of people on the roster and everyone’s good.”

Sasha Banks is the 'unsung song’ star of the WWE Raw roster as mentioned by Ronda Rousey, a few weeks ago. Many believe that she is the most technically gifted wrestler in the entire women’s division. But WWE has never given her that spotlight in comparison to her contemporaries. We should also let you know that she was nowhere near the WWE Women’s title picture for the entire 2018.

WWE is well-aware that they have used Sasha Banks as the doormat trying to put over the emerging talents or her co-workers. So they are desperately trying to make the four-time women’s champion happy by drastic measures. Maybe that is the reason Ronda Rousey gets her as the opponent at Royal Rumble. Also, there could be big plans for the team of Sasha Banks and Bayley with the women’s tag team titles set to be inaugurated next month.