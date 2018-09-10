Rumour: Shawn Michaels and Undertaker set for rematch at WWE Wrestlemania 35

The hint of a Wrestlemania 35 match for the Undertaker was made on the September 3 edition of WWE Raw. Shawn Michaels had a confrontation with the Phenom, where he questioned the ability of the Undertaker. He got a befitting reply as Taker reminded him of his retirement that came at Wrestlemania 26, where he himself ended the legendary career of HBK.

So in case, Shawn Michaels has any doubt about his capability, he can lace up his boots. This set the pro-wrestling universe abuzz with a potential in-ring return for him in the near future. Not only that, they have also started imagining whether a rematch between these two legends is the in the making. Recent reports are quite positive about this match.

Comicbook.com suggested that Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker part III is coming up at Wrestlemania 35. These two will recreate the magic at the MetLife Stadium in 2019 like old times. This is why the segment on Raw was arranged. This was a way to push the Heart Break Kidd to move from his decision to stay retired.

Shawn Michaels has recently stated that he has no problem to come back for one more match if he gets an opponent similar to his age. So WWE has listened to that and have given him an opponent. So it might be just a matter of time that he laces up the boots once again.

Being a former member of D-Generation X, X-Pac is a dear friend of Shawn Michaels. He discussed the segment between the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels on WWE Raw to confirm that a rematch is down the line for sure, while he also added that the seeds of the same have been planted and we should start the countdown.

As per the veteran, the match will happen in any possible capacity, (as stated in X-Pac 12360 podcast)

"It was a magical moment. First Shawn comes out, and he can carry something on his own just fine as he kills it on the mic every time. Then Taker comes out and it was the best Taker mic work I've ever seen. It was tremendous, very compelling.

"I'm pretty sure, I may be going out on a limb here, but I'm pretty sure this is planting a seed for some kind of Undertaker vs Shawn match. Whether it's a singles or some kind of tag or triple-threat or something, I see that as a seed being planted."