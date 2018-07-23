Rumour: Stephanie McMahon to launch WWE women’s tag team division

Tonight marks one of those nights where the Billion Dollar Princess is not only returning but also going to make a huge announcement. Check out the confirmations from WWE.com,

“As announced via Twitter, Raw Commission Stephanie McMahon is coming to Raw this Monday night to deliver a historic announcement. What monumental news awaits the WWE Universe? Find out at 8/7 C on USA Network.”

Now if we recall, the last two times, she returned with two big announcements for the women’s division. WWE allowed her to confirm the first-ever Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matchups. Hence, we expect one such huge news this time as well.

Stephanie McMahon is likely to confirm the women’s tag team division on this week’s WWE Raw episode. Plan for the same has been in process for quite sometime by the creative team of the company. After hitting some roadblocks it has finally come to fruition and allows the female superstars to reach another milestone.

omg not Sasha spoiling pic.twitter.com/aP20lJWGsP — boris (@bvmbshelled) July 19, 2018

Sasha Banks was the first one to drop the hint via her Instagram stories. She revealed it quickly after those pictures fuelled up the speculations. Later, Twitter user BeltFanDan confirmed the same by revealing that the design of the women’s tag team championship has been finalized. It will have white straps. The source also revealed that this will be a part of Stephanie McMahon’s announcement.

The segment between Sasha Banks and Bayley from last week indicated the same. Initially, we thought the rivalry will get heated up so that they can have a match against each other at Summerslam. But they ended up getting back on the same page. So the storyline angle is pretty clear that these two will go after the inaugural women’s tag team titles from now.

Apart from this new division, the women can certainly expect a separate PPV event featuring only them. This one is just speculation for now and we'll know more about this once the WWE Raw commissioner makes her return tonight.