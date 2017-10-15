Rumour: Stephanie McMahon to make WWE return soon

Bengaluru, October 15: Stephanie McMahon featured in an active role on WWE television during this year’s Wrestlemania. She accompanied her husband, Triple H to the ring who competed against Seth Rollins at the showcase of immortals. Rollins put her through a table during the match that sidelined her in the storyline.

The Billion Dollar Princess has not been seen in her role as the commissioner of Raw, since then. WWE has used her in numerous commercials like Connor’s Cure considering she is one of the most known faces while promoting the brand. Plus, while Kevin Owens gave a beatdown to her father, Vince McMahon, she also made a surprise appearance on Smackdown Live.

But, all of them were one-off appearances and the question still remains as to when we might get to see her on WWE TV on full time basis. During the Mae Young Classic tournament, Stephanie McMahon was in attendance to present Kairi Sane the winner's trophy.

According to the reports of cagesideseats.com, the billions dollar princess is expected to be back on Raw, soon as the WWE officials plan to add her in some sort of storyline to garner some attention and boost up the ratings.

During the period of September and December, WWE Raw has had to deal with a lot of rating problems. This is due to the fact that Monday Night Football also airs on the same time slot as the flagship program of the company causing a decline in viewership.

From the very beginning of September, both Raw & Smackdown suffered the same consequence. Not only the ratings have declined but also poor attendance has caused a massive headache to the officials.

To encounter the problem, Vince McMahon intends to bring his daughter back to Raw. There’s no denying that despite the heel persona, she can boost the ratings with her star power. For the last few years, the same tactics worked well. So, we can definitely expect to see it repeating again.