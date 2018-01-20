Rumour: Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan and Rock for WWE Raw 25th anniversary?

Bengaluru, January 20: The WWE Raw event's 25th anniversary edition, scheduled for January 22, will be a show to watch out for. It's going to be a one of a kind experience arranged by the WWE management, where pro-wrestling legends are expected to make a guest appearance.

Apart from featuring superstars from both Raw and Smackdown, numerous pro-wrestling legends have already confirmed their presence at the event. The Undertaker is the headliner amongst them.

But according to Sun, the show is set to feature a reunion, where Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and Hulk Hogan are expected to share the ring at the same time.

The trio starlined the show during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Era. Previously, these three have appeared during Wrestlemania 30.

So far, only Stone Cold Steve Austin has been confirmed for the show. The other two are likely to be surprise to the audience.

It is to be noted that Hulk Hogan was banned from WWE programming since 2015 due to his involvement in a racist video scandal. He has been acquitted by the court and consequently, this episode of WWE Raw will be a perfect time to mark his return.

The Rock, on the other hand, has been much busier with his movie schedule and has been absent from WWE for almost two years. Considering that he has been a cornerstone of the flagship show for several years, it is likely that he will agree to grace the occasion. Hopefully, it happens on January 22, six nights before the Royal Rumble event.