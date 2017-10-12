Rumour: Former Cruiserweight Champion Neville leaves WWE

Bengaluru, October 12: As per recent reports, one of the most incredible in-ring performers in the WWE might have decided to part ways with the promotion. Neville, the former Cruiserweight Champion who had a dominant run with the title for 270 plus days might not be seen in the WWE's squared circle, anymore.

If the reports of Pro Wrestling Sheet is to be believed then The King of the Cruiserweights has walked out of the company. This happened on October 9th, once WWE Raw went off the air. The night might have marked his last in the WWE since he was not seen during this week’s 205 Live show on Tuesday, as well.

PWInsider.com has hinted to the probable reason behind the walk-out. Heading into this week’s edition of WWE Raw, we learned that Enzo Amore will defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Kalisto at the TLC PPV whereas Neville will be getting his title rematch against Enzo on Raw.

Breaking News:



Neville (@WWENeville) quit last night. He walked out. — Pro Wrestling Votes (@WrestleVotes) October 10, 2017

In case you have forgotten, Enzo became the new champion at the No Mercy PPV with a cheaphsot to Neville’s groin while the referee was distracted. Technically, the British Superstar still deserves a rematch which he never received.

But, the matches got altered as Enzo Amore defended the championship against Kalisto on WWE Raw. Neville did not even feature on the card. The scripts for the match were re-written for multiple times which might have led to a frustration for the former champion after which he chose to leave.

Eventually, Kalisto became the new title-holder defeating Enzo on this week’s Raw. The rematch between these two will now take place with the masked Luchador being the champion at TLC.

No confirmation has been made on this topic from WWE, till now. But, a post on Twitter might have indicated the legitimacy about it. The Young Bucks from Ring of Honor promotion invited Neville to join the iconic Bullet Club which means there’s definitely an issue between him and the officials.