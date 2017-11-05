Rumour: The Rock or Stone Cold to be special guest referee at Survivor Series

Bengaluru, November 5: The last dual brand PPV in WWE, Survivor Series will be hosted later this month at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This is one of the 'big-four’ PPVs of the year and hence WWE is bound to make it a success. The theme of the event is a brand Vs brand rivalry between Raw and Smackdown.

Four Champion Vs Champion matches have been confirmed for the event, till date. There will be traditional Survivor Series tag team elimination matches from the male and female division. The main event of the night is will be the bout between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Now, to make things interesting, it was previously stated that WWE might make John Cena the special guest referee for this match, but, recent reports suggest that we can expect even bigger names for this role.

As reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin may be in line to fill in this capacity. Vince McMahon is reportedly in contact with both the former marquee players of the company so that he can bag either one of them to be part of Survivor Series 2017.

Both these names are the biggest ones when it comes to sports entertainment. They have been at the top of the company for a long time before they passed on the baton to John Cena. The fans love them to a big extent and hence there’s no denying that inclusion of either The Rock or Stone Cold can make the PPV a sellout.

The confirmations does rely on the veterans obviously. Stone Cold is not quite interested to be involve in the WWE with a weak storyline. So, it is likely that he might turn down the offer. Last time, he made an appearance on WWE TV was at Wrestlemania 32 in a veterans’ segment.

The chances of The Rock's involvement in this match is pretty high as he has a long history with Brock Lesnar. However, he is quite busy with his Hollywood commitments and it’s pretty tough for him to appear in Survivor Series. We expect further updates regarding this story as we approach the PPV.