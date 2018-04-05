Rumour: The Rock set to appear at WWE Wrestlemania 34

The last time, The Great One was seen on WWE TV was at Wrestlemania 32 in Dallas, Texas. He created an all-time record on that night by picking up the quickest win ever, at the grandest stage of them all. There’s no doubt that he is the biggest draw on the television and hence there’s no way that WWE officials want to give him a miss.

One of the recent reports says that this man is indeed returning at the biggest event of the year. A popular betting website called Oddschecker stated that The Rock is returning to Wrestlemania 34 after a hiatus of two years. The spokesperson George Elek gave reasons for this, stating that there are chances that we will finally see this Icon back on WWE TV.

Check out his quotes courtesy The Daily News,

“The Rock is still one of the WWE’s biggest names and an appearance from the Great One would spike interest and generate huge publicity for Vince McMahon’s business.

The bookies believe he is almost certain to appear once again at The Showcase of the Immortals and 1/100 implies a 99% chance that we will see The People’s Champion inside the Squared Circle. If bookies are right, then that’s exactly what will happen come Wrestlemania 34. For perspective, that’s the same chance of Spain beating the Faroe Islands or San Marino”

In the USA, most of the time, the betting odds turn out to be true. With Wrestlemania inching closer, the trade is in all-time high, right now. There’s a reason why this man is called the 'most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment’. Despite the card being stacked one, we can barely miss an appearance of the former franchise player of the company.

While predicting the capacity of his return, we can say that he will not be involved in any match as his insurance policy will not allow him to do so. DirtySheets.net gave an update stating that there are chances that The Rock might be involved in a musical performance with Elias to give us an entertaining segment.

The potential plan is that Elias would sing five theme songs of WWE Superstars with one of them being of The Rock. Interrupting the song, the rightful owner of the theme will walk into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to entertain the crowd. If that’s not possible then Shawn Michaels is the backup name lined-up by the creative team.