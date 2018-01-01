Rumour: The Rock Vs Hulk Hogan in WWE Wrestlemania rematch

Bengaluru, January 1: Hulk Hogan and The Rock are set to have a WWE Wrestlemania rematch, according to the recent social media exchange from the two superstars.

The Rock is still under contract with the WWE by virtue of which he makes sporadic appearances on some of the shows. With his Hollywood stint increasing every year, he has not made any TV appearances in recent times, though. He is quite busy promoting the movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, along with his 2018 film, Rampage.

Plus, a joint production with the WWE based on the life of WWE superstar, Paige is also on the card. The current Hollywood spree made him the highest earning star, last year, due to which he could not make an appearance at Wrestlemania.

Hulk Hogan, however, returned to the company in 2014 making some appearances until the racism scandal broke out. A scandalous video forced him out of the WWE in 2015. Later, he was able to prove himself innocent which paved the way to return again, which is yet to happen.

Now, both superstars have been the franchise players of the company. They are considered to be two icons of their generation who has collided in a match at Wrestlemania 18 that was considered to be a ''passing the torch'' match just like we have John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at this past No Mercy PPV.

Wow this was the match back in ‘84 when I caught this @HulkHogan headband he throws. I was 12yrs old at Madison Square Garden. I went back to the locker room after the match to give it back to him. Two weeks later he gave me a brand new one. Crazy story. 🙏🏾🤙🏾 https://t.co/0UX0I68Wm4 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 1, 2017

At this time, there are speculations ongoing about this match getting recreated, once more. These two legends had a recent argument on Twitter hinting the same. The Rock was the one to note on the social media site about the amazing memory he had in the match.

Yo @TheRock, if you need another head band this time you need to give me my rematch then see if you can take it brother!! Lol. Only love but I’m serious about the rematch brother HH https://t.co/IDpN7h6uIb — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 1, 2017

The Hulkster was quick to respond back to The Great One stating that they can certainly do it for one more time and concluded the post stating that he is pretty serious about this one.

We might have thought this one to be a one-off rift, for now between the two legends but John Cena has hinted the same in a recent interview with Fox News. While getting asked about his predecessors wanting a match in the WWE, he remained positive about it with the following quote,

“My thoughts are the age-old adage that is WWE. Never say never.”

Both, The Rock and Hulk Hogan are still not officially retired from in-ring competition and in fact, Hulk has lobbied for a farewell match for a while now. It depends on the WWE officials whether they would like to make these two legends compete to entertain the fans, once more.